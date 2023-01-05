Who's Playing

South Dakota @ North Dakota

Current Records: South Dakota 7-8; North Dakota 6-9

What to Know

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks lost both of their matches to the South Dakota Coyotes last season on scores of 68-75 and 58-71, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. North Dakota and South Dakota will face off in a Summit battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The Fighting Hawks are out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

North Dakota has to be hurting after a devastating 71-49 defeat at the hands of the North Dakota State Bison last week.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday South Dakota proved too difficult a challenge. South Dakota wrapped up 2022 with an 80-63 victory over the Leathernecks.

North Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 3. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The Fighting Hawks are now 6-9 while the Coyotes sit at 7-8. South Dakota is 3-3 after wins this season, and North Dakota is 3-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $27.44

Odds

The Coyotes are a 3-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Coyotes as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

South Dakota have won six out of their last ten games against North Dakota.