Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ North Dakota

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 18-12; North Dakota 11-19

What to Know

A Summit battle is on tap between the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies and the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

St. Thomas (MN) came up short against the North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, falling 73-64.

Meanwhile, North Dakota ended up a good deal behind the Western Illinois Leathernecks when they played on Thursday, losing 81-70.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tommies are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (14-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The losses put St. Thomas (MN) at 18-12 and North Dakota at 11-19. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Thomas (MN) enters the contest with only ten turnovers per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Fighting Hawks are 47th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tommies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Thomas (MN) have won two out of their last three games against North Dakota.