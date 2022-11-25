Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ North Dakota

Current Records: Utah Tech 2-3; North Dakota 3-3

What to Know

The Utah Tech Trailblazers are on the road again Friday and play against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at 2 p.m. ET Nov. 25 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

After constant struggles on the road, the Trailblazers have finally found some success away from home. They were able to grind out a solid victory over the Idaho Vandals on Saturday, winning 81-71.

As for North Dakota, they have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils on Tuesday. The Fighting Hawks claimed a resounding 92-61 win over Wisconsin-Stout at home.

Utah Tech is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Utah Tech up to 2-3 and North Dakota to 3-3. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Trailblazers have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 359th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Fighting Hawks have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center -- Grand Forks, North Dakota

Odds

The Trailblazers are a 4-point favorite against the Fighting Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah Tech won one game and tied one game in their last two contests with North Dakota.