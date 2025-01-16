Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas Bears @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-12, North Florida 8-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Cent. Arkansas Bears and the North Florida Ospreys are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. The Bears are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Cent. Arkansas couldn't handle FGCU and fell 77-71.

Meanwhile, North Florida came into Saturday's game having lost five straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They took down Bellarmine 98-83 on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-12. As for North Florida, their win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cent. Arkansas has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Cent. Arkansas is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-3 against the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

North Florida is a big 10.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ospreys, as the game opened with the Ospreys as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cent. Arkansas has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.