Who's Playing

Edward Waters Tigers @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Edward Waters 0-0, North Florida 4-5

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will host the Edward Waters Tigers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at UNF Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Edward Waters were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 41.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, Edward Waters finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, North Florida sure didn't have their best season, finishing 14-16.

Edward Waters was dealt a punishing 103-57 defeat at the hands of North Florida in their previous meeting back in December of 2021. Can Edward Waters avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Florida has won all of the games they've played against Edward Waters in the last 8 years.