Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: Lipscomb 13-9, North Florida 12-10

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, North Florida is heading back home. They and the Lipscomb Bisons will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at UNF Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Ospreys came up short against the Colonels and fell 89-76.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Lipscomb, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a bruising 80-59 defeat at the hands of the Hatters. Lipscomb found out winning isn't easy when your three-point shooting is a whole 26% worse than the opposition.

The Ospreys' loss dropped their record down to 12-10. As for the Bisons, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Lipscomb struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bisons when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 114-111. Does North Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bisons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Florida is a slight 1-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Florida.