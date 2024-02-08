Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ North Florida Ospreys

Current Records: N. Alabama 11-12, North Florida 13-11

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Alabama has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Florida Ospreys will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at UNF Arena. North Florida took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on N. Alabama, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Lions dodged a bullet and finished off the Eagles 70-69.

Meanwhile, North Florida fought the good fight in their overtime match against the Governors on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 95-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Wednesday (85), North Florida still had to take the loss.

The Lions' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.7 points per game. As for the Ospreys, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as N. Alabama and the Ospreys are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Alabama hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like North Florida struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over the Ospreys when the teams last played back in January of 2023, winning 91-78. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

North Florida has won 7 out of their last 10 games against N. Alabama.