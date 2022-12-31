Who's Playing

Austin Peay @ North Florida

Current Records: Austin Peay 6-8; North Florida 5-7

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at UNF Arena. North Florida is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

After constant struggles on the road, the Ospreys have finally found some success away from home. They ultimately received the gift of an 87-85 victory from a begrudging Bethune-Cookman squad last Thursday.

Speaking of close games: Austin Peay was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 81-77 to the Queens University Royals.

North Florida's win brought them up to 5-7 while Austin Peay's defeat pulled them down to 6-8. North Florida is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Governors are 2-5 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.