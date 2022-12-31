Who's Playing
Austin Peay @ North Florida
Current Records: Austin Peay 6-8; North Florida 5-7
What to Know
The North Florida Ospreys and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at UNF Arena. North Florida is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
After constant struggles on the road, the Ospreys have finally found some success away from home. They ultimately received the gift of an 87-85 victory from a begrudging Bethune-Cookman squad last Thursday.
Speaking of close games: Austin Peay was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 81-77 to the Queens University Royals.
North Florida's win brought them up to 5-7 while Austin Peay's defeat pulled them down to 6-8. North Florida is 1-3 after wins this season, and the Governors are 2-5 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Florida have won two out of their last three games against Austin Peay.
- Dec 11, 2021 - North Florida 91 vs. Austin Peay 84
- Dec 07, 2019 - Austin Peay 90 vs. North Florida 83
- Dec 16, 2015 - North Florida 80 vs. Austin Peay 70