Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ North Florida

Current Records: Bellarmine 14-16; North Florida 13-16

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights are on the road again Friday and play against the North Florida Ospreys at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at UNF Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Knights came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-61.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida strolled past Eastern Kentucky with points to spare, taking the game 77-64.

Bellarmine is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Bellarmine, who are 14-13 against the spread.

The Knights are now 14-16 while the Ospreys sit at 13-16. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bellarmine is 34th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. North Florida has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 351st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ospreys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.