Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ North Florida

Regular Season Records: Bellarmine 14-17; North Florida 14-16

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Bellarmine Knights are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Liberty Arena in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. North Florida should still be riding high after a victory, while the Knights will be looking to right the ship.

The Ospreys are hoping for another win. They enjoyed a cozy 79-67 win over Bellarmine this past Friday.

North Florida is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Florida is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.6 on average. Bellarmine has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia

Liberty Arena -- Lynchburg, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Ospreys are a 4.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Florida and Bellarmine both have one win in their last two games.