Who's Playing

Liberty @ North Florida

Current Records: Liberty 15-5; North Florida 8-11

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at UNF Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Liberty winning the first 71-56 at home and the Ospreys taking the second 72-69.

The Queens University Royals typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida managed a 95-90 win over Queens University.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Dolphins typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. The Flames captured a comfortable 66-52 victory.

The Ospreys are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Thursday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought North Florida up to 8-11 and Liberty to 15-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Florida is stumbling into the contest with the 350th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.5 on average. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 58.4. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.25

Odds

The Flames are a big 10-point favorite against the Ospreys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Liberty have won six out of their last nine games against North Florida.