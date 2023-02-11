Who's Playing

Stetson @ North Florida

Current Records: Stetson 14-10; North Florida 10-15

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Stetson Hatters at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at UNF Arena. Stetson should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Ospreys will be looking to get back in the win column.

North Florida was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 68-66 to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

Speaking of close games: the Hatters narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Jacksonville Dolphins 70-67.

North Florida is now 10-15 while Stetson sits at 14-10. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Florida is 351st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 9.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Ospreys, Stetson ranks 25th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won ten out of their last 15 games against Stetson.