Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Texas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Iowa 34-21.

If North Texas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-1 in no time. On the other hand, N. Iowa will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Iowa Panthers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: N. Iowa 3-2, North Texas 5-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Iowa Panthers will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.6 points per game this season.

N. Iowa took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Tuesday. They put a hurting on Western Illinois to the tune of 82-56. The Panthers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 19 points or more this season.

N. Iowa relied on the efforts of Trey Campbell, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points, and Tytan Anderson, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points plus two blocks. Campbell had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, North Texas had just enough and edged Oregon State out 58-55 on Monday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mean Green.

North Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Latrell Jossell led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Johnathan Massie, who posted 14 points.

N. Iowa now has a winning record of 3-2. As for North Texas, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-1.

N. Iowa is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep N. Iowa's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs North Texas over their last one matchups.

N. Iowa came up short against North Texas in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 83-77. Can N. Iowa avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Iowa, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127.5 points.

Series History

North Texas and N. Iowa both have 1 win in their last 2 games.