Oregon State Beavers @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Oregon State 4-1, North Texas 4-1

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oregon State has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Monday. They will face off against the North Texas Mean Green at 8:00 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. The two teams have allowed few points on average, (the Beavers: 58.4, the Mean Green: 57.2) so any points scored will be well earned.

Oregon State will head out to face North Texas after giving up their first home loss of the season on Thursday. Oregon State fell just short of Oregon by a score of 78-75. The Beavers were up 58-46 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Michael Rataj, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Less helpful for Oregon State was Isaiah Sy's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Oregon State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oregon only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, North Texas beat Tx. Wesleyan 73-66 on Thursday.

Oregon State's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 4-1. As for North Texas, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Oregon State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Texas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.