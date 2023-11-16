Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: St. John's 1-1, North Texas 2-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

St. John's has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will take on the North Texas Mean Green at 1:30 p.m. ET at TD Arena. St. John's might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 16 turnovers on Monday.

The point spread may have favored St. John's last Monday, but the final result did not. They received a tough blow as they fell 89-73 to the Wolverines. St. John's found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 15.6% worse than the opposition.

St. John's loss came about despite a quality game from Joel Soriano, who earned 15 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Mean Green beat the Mavericks 75-64 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for North Texas.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Texas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Aaron Scott, who earned 18 points. The team also got some help courtesy of CJ Noland, who earned 18 points.

The Wolverines' victory bumped their season record to 3-0 while the Red Storm's loss dropped theirs to 1-1.

Looking forward, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. They finished last season with a 13-18 record against the spread.

Odds

St. John's is a 3-point favorite against North Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.