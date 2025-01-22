Who's Playing

Temple Owls @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Temple 12-6, North Texas 13-4

What to Know

We've got another exciting American Athletic matchup on schedule as the Temple Owls and the North Texas Mean Green are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Super Pit. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Last Sunday, it was close, but Temple sidestepped Tulane for an 80-77 win.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he went 12 for 16 en route to 32 points. His afternoon made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Steve Settle III, who went 5 for 7 en route to 11 points.

Meanwhile, North Texas didn't have too much trouble with UTSA on Saturday as they won 72-57.

North Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Atin Wright led the charge by going 8 for 14 en route to 22 points plus two steals. Wright is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 21 or more in the last three games he's played. Moulaye Sissoko was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus eight rebounds.

Temple's victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-6. As for North Texas, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Temple has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Texas, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7. Given Temple's sizable advantage in that area, North Texas will need to find a way to close that gap.

Temple is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

North Texas is a big 9-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 134 points.

Series History

North Texas won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.