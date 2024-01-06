Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: Tulane 10-3, North Texas 9-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulane has enjoyed a five-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Tulane Green Wave and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tulane has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season. They were the clear victor by a 84-59 margin over the Owls. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 13 more assists than your opponent, as Tulane did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Tulane to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kevin Cross, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kolby King, who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Texas entered their tilt with Wichita State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Mean Green rang in the new year with a 74-62 win over the Shockers on Thursday.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Aaron Scott, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds.

The Green Wave are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Mean Green, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.