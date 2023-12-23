Who's Playing
UT Arlington Mavericks @ North Texas Mean Green
Current Records: UT Arlington 6-5, North Texas 5-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
What to Know
After three games on the road, North Texas is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the UT Arlington Mavericks at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact North Texas found out the hard way on Sunday. They lost to the Bulldogs on the road by a decisive 72-54 margin. The over/under was set at 126 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, North Texas struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks couldn't handle the Red Raiders on Thursday and fell 77-66.
UT Arlington's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Shemar Wilson, who scored eight points along with 11 rebounds and five blocks, and Akili Vining who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds. Those five blocks set a new season-high mark for him. Less helpful for UT Arlington was Phillip Russell's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.
The Mean Green's loss dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Mavericks, they bumped their record down to 6-5 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season.
North Texas skirted past UT Arlington 60-57 in their previous matchup back in December of 2022. Does North Texas have another victory up their sleeve, or will UT Arlington turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
North Texas has won 4 out of their last 7 games against UT Arlington.
- Dec 06, 2022 - North Texas 60 vs. UT Arlington 57
- Nov 18, 2021 - North Texas 64 vs. UT Arlington 36
- Dec 02, 2019 - North Texas 77 vs. UT Arlington 66
- Dec 08, 2018 - North Texas 63 vs. UT Arlington 61
- Dec 02, 2017 - UT Arlington 65 vs. North Texas 60
- Dec 03, 2016 - UT Arlington 77 vs. North Texas 61
- Dec 03, 2015 - UT Arlington 90 vs. North Texas 67