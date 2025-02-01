Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ North Texas Mean Green

Current Records: UTSA 9-11, North Texas 16-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for North Texas. They and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in an American Athletic battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. The Mean Green will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

North Texas is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 134, but even that wound up being too high. They managed a 58-54 victory over Wichita State on Wednesday.

North Texas can attribute much of their success to Moulaye Sissoko, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, UTSA suffered a bruising 94-74 defeat at the hands of FAU on Wednesday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Roadrunners in their matchups with the Owls: they've now lost five in a row.

UTSA's defeat came about despite a quality game from Damari Monsanto, who went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points. The dominant performance gave Monsanto a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Marcus Millender, who scored 19 points in addition to two steals.

North Texas is on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 16-4 record this season. As for UTSA, their loss dropped their record down to 9-11.

North Texas strolled past UTSA when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 72-57. Will North Texas repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Texas is a big 15.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

North Texas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UTSA.