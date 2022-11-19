Who's Playing

Fresno State @ North Texas

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; North Texas 1-1

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the North Texas Mean Green at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at The Super Pit. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Fresno State came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Wednesday, falling 67-60. A silver lining for the Bulldogs was the play of forward Isaih Moore, who had 15 points in addition to eight boards. Moore hadn't helped his team much against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, a win for North Texas just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 63-33 defeat to the Saint Mary's Gaels. Kai Huntsberry wasn't much of a difference maker for North Texas; Huntsberry finished with only five points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

Fresno State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Fresno State at 1-2 and the Mean Green at 1-1. A couple last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. North Texas experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a 5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.