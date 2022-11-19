Who's Playing

Fresno State @ North Texas

Current Records: Fresno State 1-2; North Texas 1-1

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will take on the North Texas Mean Green at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Super Pit. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Fresno State came up short against the San Francisco Dons on Wednesday, falling 67-60. Forward Isaih Moore put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points along with eight rebounds. Moore hadn't helped his team much against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, a win for North Texas just wasn't in the stars on Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 63-33 walloping at the Saint Mary's Gaels' hands. Kai Huntsberry wasn't much of a difference maker for the Mean Green; Huntsberry played for 28 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

The losses put the Bulldogs at 1-2 and North Texas at 1-1. A couple last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Fresno State is stumbling into the contest with the third fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.2 on average. North Texas experienced some struggles of their own as they are 363rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.