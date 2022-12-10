Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ North Texas

Current Records: Grand Canyon 7-3; North Texas 7-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Footprint Center. The Mean Green will be strutting in after a win while Grand Canyon will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Texas came out on top in a nail-biter against the UT Arlington Mavericks on Tuesday, sneaking past 60-57.

Speaking of close games: the Antelopes were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 69-65 to the Loyola Marymount Lions. That makes it the first time this season Grand Canyon has let down their home crowd. Guard Rayshon Harrison (18 points) was the top scorer for Grand Canyon.

North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Tuesday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Mean Green's victory brought them up to 7-2 while the Antelopes' defeat pulled them down to 7-3. North Texas is 4-2 after wins this year, and Grand Canyon is 2-0 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Mean Green are a 3.5-point favorite against the Antelopes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.