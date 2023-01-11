Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ North Texas

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 10-6; North Texas 13-3

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Texas and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at The Super Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Mean Green winning the first 56-49 at home and Louisiana Tech taking the second 42-36.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, North Texas beat the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 56-51 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Texas-El Paso Miners typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Louisiana Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Louisiana Tech came out on top in a nail-biter against the Miners, sneaking past 60-58.

North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with the Mean Green, who are 7-6-1 against the spread.

The wins brought North Texas up to 13-3 and Louisiana Tech to 10-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: North Texas enters the game with only 5.1 steals given up per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. But the Bulldogs come into the matchup boasting the 24th most steals per game in college basketball at 9.4. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 16 games against North Texas.