Middle Tenn. @ North Texas

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 18-11; North Texas 23-6

The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 10 of 2018. The Blue Raiders and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at The Super Pit. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where the Mean Green won 56-51, we could be in for a big score.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Middle Tenn. and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Middle Tenn. wrapped it up with a 63-49 victory at home.

Meanwhile, North Texas was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 55-49 to the Charlotte 49ers. Guard Tylor Perry wasn't much of a difference maker for North Texas; Perry played for 27 minutes but put up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Blue Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Middle Tenn. is now 18-11 while the Mean Green sit at 23-6. Middle Tenn. is 9-8 after wins this year, and North Texas is 5-0 after losses.

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $9.00

The Mean Green are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Blue Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

North Texas have won five out of their last eight games against Middle Tenn.