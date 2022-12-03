Who's Playing

Nebraska Omaha @ North Texas

Current Records: Nebraska Omaha 3-5; North Texas 5-2

What to Know

The North Texas Mean Green will take on the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

North Texas was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 55-51 to the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks. The Mean Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Nebraska Omaha on Monday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 74-54 walloping at the Mississippi State Bulldogs' hands.

This next matchup looks promising for North Texas, who are favored by a full 17.5 points. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

North Texas is now 5-2 while Nebraska Omaha sits at 3-5. The Mean Green don't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this season -- so the Mavericks (2-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as an 18-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.