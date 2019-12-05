How to watch North Texas vs. Oklahoma: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch North Texas vs. Oklahoma basketball game
Who's Playing
North Texas (home) vs. Oklahoma (away)
Current Records: North Texas 3-5; Oklahoma 6-1
What to Know
The North Texas Mean Green are home on Thursday, but with the point spread against them by 6 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners at 8 p.m. ET at The Super Pit. North Texas isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
The Mean Green didn't have too much trouble with the Texas-Arlington Mavericks on Monday as they won 77-66.
As for Oklahoma, Oklahoma can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 25 turnovers, they took down the Missouri Tigers 77-66. Oklahoma's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Austin Reaves, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds, and F Kristian Doolittle, who had 14 points.
Their wins bumped North Texas to 3-5 and Oklahoma to 6-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Mean Green and the Sooners clash.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Sooners are a solid 6-point favorite against the Mean Green.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 130
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma have won both of the games they've played against North Texas in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2018 - Oklahoma 73 vs. North Texas 57
- Nov 30, 2017 - Oklahoma 82 vs. North Texas 72
