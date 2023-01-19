Who's Playing

Rice @ North Texas

Current Records: Rice 13-5; North Texas 15-4

What to Know

The Rice Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. Rice and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Owls beat the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 88-81 on Monday. Forward Max Fiedler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 dimes. That's Fiedler's first triple-double of the season. Fiedler's points were the most he has had all year.

Meanwhile, North Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida International Panthers on Monday, winning 64-57. North Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tylor Perry led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven boards.

Rice is now 13-5 while the Mean Green sit at 15-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, North Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Texas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.