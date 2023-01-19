Who's Playing
Rice @ North Texas
Current Records: Rice 13-5; North Texas 15-4
What to Know
The Rice Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the North Texas Mean Green and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 1 of 2020. Rice and North Texas will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Owls beat the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners 88-81 on Monday. Forward Max Fiedler continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a triple-double on 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 dimes. That's Fiedler's first triple-double of the season. Fiedler's points were the most he has had all year.
Meanwhile, North Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Florida International Panthers on Monday, winning 64-57. North Texas' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Tylor Perry led the charge as he had 17 points along with seven boards.
Rice is now 13-5 while the Mean Green sit at 15-4. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Owls rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82.1 on average. On the other end of the spectrum, North Texas is stumbling into the matchup with the 349th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Texas have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Rice.
- Mar 10, 2022 - North Texas 68 vs. Rice 50
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Texas 67 vs. Rice 44
- Jan 01, 2022 - North Texas 75 vs. Rice 43
- Jan 31, 2021 - North Texas 79 vs. Rice 53
- Jan 29, 2021 - North Texas 79 vs. Rice 74
- Feb 01, 2020 - Rice 84 vs. North Texas 75
- Jan 20, 2020 - North Texas 79 vs. Rice 59
- Jan 19, 2019 - North Texas 76 vs. Rice 75
- Dec 29, 2018 - North Texas 103 vs. Rice 87
- Feb 03, 2018 - North Texas 74 vs. Rice 70
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Texas 85 vs. Rice 78
- Feb 04, 2017 - Rice 95 vs. North Texas 80
- Jan 14, 2017 - Rice 101 vs. North Texas 79
- Jan 30, 2016 - Rice 95 vs. North Texas 87
- Jan 09, 2016 - North Texas 85 vs. Rice 74