Who's Playing

Texas-Arlington @ North Texas

Current Records: Texas-Arlington 1-2; North Texas 1-1

What to Know

The Texas-Arlington Mavericks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the North Texas Mean Green at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at The Super Pit. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Texas-Arlington came up short against the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Tuesday, falling 80-71.

Meanwhile, North Texas was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 69-66 to the Buffalo Bulls.

The Mavericks have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 0-2 ATS, to cover the spread.

Texas-Arlington ended up a good deal behind North Texas when they played when the teams previously met two seasons ago, losing 77-66. Can Texas-Arlington avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas-Arlington have won three out of their last five games against North Texas.

Dec 02, 2019 - North Texas 77 vs. Texas-Arlington 66

Dec 08, 2018 - North Texas 63 vs. Texas-Arlington 61

Dec 02, 2017 - Texas-Arlington 65 vs. North Texas 60

Dec 03, 2016 - Texas-Arlington 77 vs. North Texas 61

Dec 03, 2015 - Texas-Arlington 90 vs. North Texas 67

Injury Report for North Texas

Jahmiah Simmons: Game-Time Decision (Achilles)

Injury Report for Texas-Arlington

No Injury Information