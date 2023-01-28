Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ North Texas

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 11-9; North Texas 17-5

What to Know

The Texas-El Paso Miners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas-El Paso and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 6 p.m. ET Saturday at The Super Pit. The teams split their matchups last year, with North Texas winning the first 66-58 at home and the Miners taking the second 70-68.

Texas-El Paso came up short against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday, falling 67-59. One thing holding Texas-El Paso back was the mediocre play of guard Mario McKinney Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 32 minutes with 3-for-14 shooting.

Meanwhile, North Texas sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-59 victory over the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners on Thursday. It was another big night for the Mean Green's guard Tylor Perry, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points.

The Miners are expected to lose this next one by 8. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Texas-El Paso is now 11-9 while North Texas sits at 17-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Texas-El Paso comes into the game boasting the 21st most steals per game in college basketball at 9.3. But the Mean Green rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to steals given up per game, with only 5.1 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 8-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mean Green as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

North Texas have won six out of their last ten games against Texas-El Paso.