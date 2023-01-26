Who's Playing

Texas-San Antonio @ North Texas

Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 7-14; North Texas 16-5

What to Know

The Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Texas-San Antonio and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 9 p.m. ET Thursday at The Super Pit. The Roadrunners have some work to do to even out the 2-9 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Texas-San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 77-72 to the Florida International Panthers.

Meanwhile, the UAB Blazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday North Texas proved too difficult a challenge. North Texas captured a comfortable 63-52 victory.

Texas-San Antonio is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Roadrunners are now 7-14 while the Mean Green sit at 16-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas-San Antonio has only been able to knock down 40.10% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. North Texas has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 350th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas

The Super Pit -- Denton, Texas TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Mean Green are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

North Texas have won nine out of their last 11 games against Texas-San Antonio.