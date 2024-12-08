Halftime Report

Colgate has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Northeastern.

Colgate entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Northeastern hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Colgate 2-7, Northeastern 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FloSports

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.30

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will face off against the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthews Arena. The Raiders are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Colgate will head out to face Northeastern after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Colgate was dealt a punishing 84-57 loss at the hands of Cornell. The Raiders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-32.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Northeastern). They came out on top against La Salle by a score of 82-68 on Tuesday. The Huskies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Northeastern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rashad King led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. What's more, King also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Harold Woods was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Northeastern was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only posted nine.

Colgate's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-7. As for Northeastern, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Currently 7-2 against the spread, Northeastern has been a solid investment this season; on the other hand, Colgate is only 2-7 ATS.

Odds

Northeastern is a big 7.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern and Colgate both have 1 win in their last 2 games.