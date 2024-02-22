Who's Playing

Elon Phoenix @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Elon 12-15, Northeastern 10-17

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Elon Phoenix are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Matthews Arena.

Last Saturday, the Huskies found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 82-62 punch to the gut against the Pride. Northeastern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Northeastern struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Elon must've know the odds they were up against on Saturday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They slipped by the Seahawks 73-72. 73 seems to be a good number for Elon as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Huskies have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season. As for the Phoenix, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 12-15.

As for their game on Thursday, Northeastern is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when expected to win.

Northeastern was able to grind out a solid victory over the Phoenix in their previous matchup back in January, winning 84-72. Will Northeastern repeat their success, or do the Phoenix have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Northeastern is a big 8.5-point favorite against Elon, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Elon.