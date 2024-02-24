Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Hampton 7-21, Northeastern 11-17

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Hampton Pirates and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 24th at Matthews Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Hampton fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They secured a 72-68 W over the Fighting Camels on Thursday.

Hampton got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jerry Deng out in front who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Jordan Nesbitt was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a 84-72 finish the last time they played, Northeastern and the Phoenix decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Huskies narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Phoenix 61-58. The win was just what Northeastern needed coming off of a 82-62 defeat in their prior game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northeastern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rashad King, who scored 12 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Jared Turner, who scored 15 points along with two blocks.

The Pirates' victory ended a 14-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-21. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 11-17.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizable advantage in that area, the Huskies will need to find a way to close that gap.

Hampton ended up a good deal behind the Huskies in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, losing 79-63. Can Hampton avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.