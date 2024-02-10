Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Monmouth 13-11, Northeastern 9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Monmouth Hawks and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Matthews Arena. Monmouth is no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses.

On Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Hawks beat the Tribe 68-64.

Monmouth's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaret Valencia, who scored 11 points along with six blocks. Valencia is on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last three games he's played. Cornelius Robinson Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern came into Thursday's matchup having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They came out on top against the Fighting Camels by a score of 86-76 on Thursday. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Northeastern considering their 55-point performance the contest before.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Northeastern to victory, but perhaps none more so than Luka Sakota, who scored 24 points along with two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Sakota has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Rashad King, who scored 17 points along with two blocks.

The Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 13-11 record this season. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 9-15.

Everything went Monmouth's way against the Huskies when the teams last played back in January as the Hawks made off with a 81-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Monmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Northeastern and Monmouth both have 1 win in their last 2 games.