Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-3, Northeastern 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $49.00

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthews Arena. Old Dominion might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up eight turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Monarchs escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Pirates on Wednesday and fell 88-75. Northeastern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Jared Turner put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points. Harold Woods was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

The win got the Monarchs back to even at 3-3. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

Old Dominion is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Northeastern is a slight 2-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Old Dominion has won both of the games they've played against Northeastern in the last 4 years.