Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Old Dominion 3-3, Northeastern 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Old Dominion has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Matthews Arena. Old Dominion might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up eight turnovers on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the Monarchs escaped with a win against the Highlanders by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Pirates on Wednesday and fell 88-75. Northeastern has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Northeastern's defeat came about despite a quality game from Jared Turner, who scored 18 points. Harold Woods was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with 8 rebounds.

The victory got the Monarchs back to even at 3-3. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-5 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Old Dominion didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Northeastern when the teams last played back in December of 2020, but they still walked away with a 66-62 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Old Dominion since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Old Dominion has won both of the games they've played against Northeastern in the last 4 years.