Who's Playing
Stony Brook Seawolves @ Northeastern Huskies
Current Records: Stony Brook 7-6, Northeastern 5-8
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Matthews Arena. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while Northeastern will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the Bears 69-65. The win was just what Stony Brook needed coming off of a 99-55 defeat in their prior game.
Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Rams on Saturday and fell 82-71.
Northeastern's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joe Pridgen, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Rashad King who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points King has scored all season.
The Seawolves pushed their record up to 7-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.
Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Stony Brook's sizeable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.
Stony Brook came up short against Northeastern in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 79-66. Can Stony Brook avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Northeastern and Stony Brook both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Northeastern 79 vs. Stony Brook 66
- Dec 31, 2022 - Stony Brook 65 vs. Northeastern 61
- Dec 03, 2016 - Stony Brook 77 vs. Northeastern 75
- Dec 12, 2015 - Northeastern 75 vs. Stony Brook 62