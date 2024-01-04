Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Stony Brook 7-6, Northeastern 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Stony Brook Seawolves and the Northeastern Huskies are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Matthews Arena. Stony Brook will be strutting in after a win while Northeastern will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Friday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Seawolves beat the Bears 69-65. The win was just what Stony Brook needed coming off of a 99-55 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, the Huskies couldn't handle the Rams on Saturday and fell 82-71.

Northeastern's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Joe Pridgen, who scored 19 points along with five rebounds, and Rashad King who scored 14 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Pridgen has scored all season.

The Seawolves pushed their record up to 7-6 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 80.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Stony Brook have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.8 rebounds per game. Given Stony Brook's sizeable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Stony Brook is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Stony Brook in mind: they have a solid 8-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Northeastern is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Northeastern and Stony Brook both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.