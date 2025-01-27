Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Towson 11-9, Northeastern 11-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, January 27, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Northeastern Huskies and the Towson Tigers are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Matthews Arena. The game is expected to be a close one, with the Huskies going off as just a 1.5-point favorite.

Northeastern took a loss when they played away from home last Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Thursday. They walked away with a 70-61 victory over Drexel. The over/under was set at 131 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Northeastern's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was JB Frankel, who went 6 for 9 en route to 19 points. What's more, Frankel also posted a 83.3% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Rashad King was another key player, posting 19 points plus seven assists and seven rebounds.

Northeastern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 8.1 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last ten matches they've averaged 13.6.

Meanwhile, Towson waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with four straight wins... but they left with five. They enjoyed a cozy 83-67 victory over the Aggies. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Tigers considering their 53-point performance the contest before.

Towson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nendah Tarke out in front who scored 17 points in addition to six rebounds. Tarke had some trouble finding his footing against Stony Brook last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Tejada, who posted 20 points along with two steals.

Northeastern's victory bumped their record up to 11-9. As for Towson, their win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-9.

Northeastern came up short against Towson when the teams last played on January 9th, falling 80-73. Will Northeastern have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Northeastern is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Towson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Northeastern.