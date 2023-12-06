Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Vermont 6-2, Northeastern 4-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $31.00

What to Know

Vermont has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will challenge the Northeastern Huskies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Matthews Arena. Vermont is expected to win (but not by much) so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.

Last Saturday, the Catamounts slipped by the Bulldogs 66-65.

Meanwhile, the Huskies earned a 81-68 win over the Monarchs on Saturday.

The Catamounts have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 6-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Huskies, their win bumped their record up to 4-5.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Vermont has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Northeastern struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.2% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Vermont beat Northeastern 75-70 in their previous meeting back in December of 2018. The rematch might be a little tougher for Vermont since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Vermont is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Northeastern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Northeastern has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Vermont.