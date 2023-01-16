Who's Playing
Delaware @ Northeastern
Current Records: Delaware 10-8; Northeastern 6-10
What to Know
The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Feb. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Northeastern and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
The Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 76-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Delaware has to be hurting after a devastating 86-62 defeat at the hands of the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday. Guard LJ Owens just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.
Northeastern ended up a good deal behind Delaware when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 74-61. Maybe Northeastern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Northeastern have won seven out of their last 13 games against Delaware.
- Feb 10, 2022 - Delaware 74 vs. Northeastern 61
- Jan 17, 2022 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 76
- Feb 20, 2020 - Delaware 70 vs. Northeastern 48
- Jan 25, 2020 - Delaware 76 vs. Northeastern 74
- Feb 28, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Delaware 64
- Dec 30, 2018 - Delaware 82 vs. Northeastern 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Northeastern 74 vs. Delaware 50
- Feb 08, 2018 - Northeastern 70 vs. Delaware 67
- Jan 20, 2018 - Northeastern 76 vs. Delaware 64
- Jan 19, 2017 - Delaware 69 vs. Northeastern 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - Northeastern 90 vs. Delaware 54
- Jan 16, 2016 - Northeastern 69 vs. Delaware 60
- Jan 07, 2016 - Northeastern 88 vs. Delaware 56