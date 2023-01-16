Who's Playing

Delaware @ Northeastern

Current Records: Delaware 10-8; Northeastern 6-10

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies haven't won a contest against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Feb. 28 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Northeastern and Delaware will face off in a Colonial battle at 6 p.m. ET at Matthews Arena. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

The Huskies have to be aching after a bruising 76-55 loss to the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delaware has to be hurting after a devastating 86-62 defeat at the hands of the Hofstra Pride this past Saturday. Guard LJ Owens just could not get things rolling his way, playing for 29 minutes but putting up just five points on 2-for-12 shooting.

Northeastern ended up a good deal behind Delaware when they played when the two teams previously met in February of last year, losing 74-61. Maybe Northeastern will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6 p.m. ET

Monday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northeastern have won seven out of their last 13 games against Delaware.