How to watch Northeastern vs. Hofstra: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Northeastern vs. Hofstra basketball game
Who's Playing
Hofstra @ Northeastern
Current Records: Hofstra 12-5; Northeastern 9-7
What to Know
The Hofstra Pride have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Northeastern Huskies at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Hofstra should still be feeling good after a big win, while Northeastern will be looking to right the ship.
The Pride took their game against the Elon Phoenix on Saturday by a conclusive 102-75 score.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Northeastern on Saturday, but luck did not. They needed just a quick three to secure the win, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 66-64 to the William & Mary Tribe.
Northeastern is now 9-7 while Hofstra sits at 12-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Pride come into the matchup boasting the 34th most points per game in college basketball at 77.9. The Huskies have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 19th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $45.00
Odds
The Huskies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Pride, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 146
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Hofstra have won six out of their last nine games against Northeastern.
- Mar 12, 2019 - Northeastern 82 vs. Hofstra 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Northeastern 75 vs. Hofstra 61
- Jan 05, 2019 - Hofstra 75 vs. Northeastern 72
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northeastern 81 vs. Hofstra 67
- Jan 02, 2018 - Hofstra 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Feb 11, 2017 - Hofstra 74 vs. Northeastern 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Hofstra 78 vs. Northeastern 73
- Feb 21, 2016 - Hofstra 65 vs. Northeastern 60
- Jan 21, 2016 - Hofstra 96 vs. Northeastern 92
