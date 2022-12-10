Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Northeastern

Current Records: Holy Cross 3-7; Northeastern 2-6

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Holy Cross Crusaders at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 10 at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while Holy Cross will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northeastern took their contest against the Georgia State Panthers on Sunday by a conclusive 66-46 score.

Meanwhile, Holy Cross was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 75-71 to the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Northeastern's victory brought them up to 2-6 while the Crusaders' loss pulled them down to 3-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the fifth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 62.1 on average. Holy Cross has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Huskies are a big 9-point favorite against the Crusaders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Northeastern won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.