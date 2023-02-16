Who's Playing

Monmouth @ Northeastern

Current Records: Monmouth 6-21; Northeastern 8-17

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Huskies and the Monmouth Hawks will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Monmouth will be strutting in after a win while Northeastern will be stumbling in from a loss.

A victory for Northeastern just wasn't in the stars on Monday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the College of Charleston Cougars on the road and fell 99-63. Guard Jahmyl Telfort had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Monmouth and the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as Monmouth wrapped it up with an 85-71 win at home. Monmouth's forward Klemen Vuga was one of the most active players for the squad, picking up 29 points in addition to nine boards.

The Huskies are now 8-17 while the Hawks sit at 6-21. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northeastern is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.8 on average. Monmouth has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.