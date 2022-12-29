Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Northeastern

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-8; Northeastern 4-7

What to Know

The Northeastern Huskies will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northeastern and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthews Arena. The Huskies will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Northeastern was expected to lose against the Davidson Wildcats last Wednesday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Northeastern ultimately received the gift of a 73-70 victory from a begrudging Davidson squad. It took six tries, but they can finally say that they have a victory on the road. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jahmyl Telfort (20), forward Chris Doherty (13), guard Jared Turner (12), and guard Glen McClintock (10).

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T entered their game against the New Mexico St. Aggies last week without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Carolina A&T fell to New Mexico St. 85-76.

Northeastern is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Northeastern's win brought them up to 4-7 while North Carolina A&T's loss pulled them down to 5-8. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Huskies are stumbling into the matchup with the eighth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average. North Carolina A&T has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 37th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 6-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.