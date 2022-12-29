Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T @ Northeastern

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 5-8; Northeastern 4-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Northeastern Huskies are heading back home. The Huskies and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be riding high after a win, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to right the ship.

Northeastern was expected to lose against the Davidson Wildcats last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Northeastern ultimately received the gift of a 73-70 victory from a begrudging Davidson squad. It took six tries, but they can finally say that they have a win on the road. Four players on Northeastern scored in the double digits: guard Jahmyl Telfort (20), forward Chris Doherty (13), guard Jared Turner (12), and guard Glen McClintock (10).

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T entered their game against the New Mexico St. Aggies last Thursday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. North Carolina A&T came up short against New Mexico St., falling 85-76.

Northeastern's victory brought them up to 4-7 while North Carolina A&T's defeat pulled them down to 5-8. A couple offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Huskies are stumbling into the contest with the ninth fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.8 on average. North Carolina A&T has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.