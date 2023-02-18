Who's Playing

William & Mary @ Northeastern

Current Records: William & Mary 10-18; Northeastern 9-17

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe and the Northeastern Huskies are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tribe will be looking to regain their footing.

William & Mary was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Meanwhile, Northeastern had enough points to win and then some against the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday, taking their matchup 77-62.

William & Mary is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-10-2 ATS when expected to lose.

William & Mary is now 10-18 while the Huskies sit at 9-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tribe are 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. Northeastern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Odds

The Huskies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.