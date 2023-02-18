Who's Playing
William & Mary @ Northeastern
Current Records: William & Mary 10-18; Northeastern 9-17
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe and the Northeastern Huskies are set to square off in a Colonial matchup at noon ET Feb. 18 at Matthews Arena. Northeastern should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Tribe will be looking to regain their footing.
William & Mary was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 71-66 to the Stony Brook Seawolves.
Meanwhile, Northeastern had enough points to win and then some against the Monmouth Hawks on Thursday, taking their matchup 77-62.
William & Mary is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 5-10-2 ATS when expected to lose.
William & Mary is now 10-18 while the Huskies sit at 9-17. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Tribe are 29th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11 on average. Northeastern has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Huskies are a solid 7-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Northeastern have won eight out of their last 15 games against William & Mary.
- Jan 05, 2023 - William & Mary 69 vs. Northeastern 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Northeastern 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Northeastern 62 vs. William & Mary 28
- Dec 31, 2021 - William & Mary 71 vs. Northeastern 70
- Mar 07, 2021 - Northeastern 63 vs. William & Mary 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - William & Mary 59 vs. Northeastern 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - William & Mary 66 vs. Northeastern 64
- Feb 07, 2019 - Northeastern 72 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 12, 2019 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 17, 2018 - Northeastern 69 vs. William & Mary 67
- Jan 18, 2018 - Northeastern 90 vs. William & Mary 70
- Feb 02, 2017 - William & Mary 94 vs. Northeastern 69
- Dec 31, 2016 - Northeastern 84 vs. William & Mary 64
- Feb 04, 2016 - William & Mary 86 vs. Northeastern 77
- Jan 09, 2016 - William & Mary 78 vs. Northeastern 60