Who's Playing

Idaho @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Idaho 7-12; Northern Arizona 5-14

What to Know

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Northern Arizona and the Idaho Vandals will face off in a Big Sky battle at 8 p.m. ET Thursday at Findlay Toyota Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Lumberjacks winning the first 74-72 at home and Idaho taking the second 78-69.

It was close but no cigar for Northern Arizona as they fell 59-56 to the Sacramento State Hornets on Saturday.

Speaking of close games: the Montana State Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday Idaho proved too difficult a challenge. Idaho came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bobcats, sneaking past 74-70.

Northern Arizona is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Lumberjacks are now 5-14 while the Vandals sit at 7-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Northern Arizona has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.10% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Idaho has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 36th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lumberjacks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Vandals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lumberjacks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Northern Arizona have won eight out of their last 14 games against Idaho.