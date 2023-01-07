Who's Playing
Montana State @ Northern Arizona
Current Records: Montana State 9-7; Northern Arizona 5-11
What to Know
The Montana State Bobcats are 10-3 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Montana State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Findlay Toyota Center at 4 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (89-84 and 72-70) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
The Bobcats took their matchup against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday by a conclusive 77-56 score.
Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks escaped with a win on Thursday against the Montana Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.
Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Their wins bumped Montana State to 9-7 and Northern Arizona to 5-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Montana State 72 vs. Northern Arizona 70
- Jan 20, 2022 - Montana State 89 vs. Northern Arizona 84
- Jan 23, 2021 - Montana State 58 vs. Northern Arizona 53
- Jan 21, 2021 - Montana State 62 vs. Northern Arizona 51
- Feb 29, 2020 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 57
- Dec 30, 2019 - Montana State 63 vs. Northern Arizona 61
- Mar 02, 2019 - Montana State 84 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Dec 31, 2018 - Northern Arizona 74 vs. Montana State 68
- Jan 25, 2018 - Northern Arizona 77 vs. Montana State 75
- Dec 30, 2017 - Montana State 76 vs. Northern Arizona 73
- Feb 09, 2017 - Northern Arizona 69 vs. Montana State 63
- Feb 11, 2016 - Montana State 101 vs. Northern Arizona 58
- Jan 02, 2016 - Montana State 74 vs. Northern Arizona 72