Who's Playing

Montana State @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Montana State 9-7; Northern Arizona 5-11

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats are 10-3 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Montana State will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Findlay Toyota Center at 4 p.m. ET. They won both of their matches against Northern Arizona last season (89-84 and 72-70) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Bobcats took their matchup against the Northern Colorado Bears on Thursday by a conclusive 77-56 score.

Meanwhile, the Lumberjacks escaped with a win on Thursday against the Montana Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 75-74.

Montana State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped Montana State to 9-7 and Northern Arizona to 5-11. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Lumberjacks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Montana State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Northern Arizona.