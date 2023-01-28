Who's Playing

Northern Colorado @ Northern Arizona

Current Records: Northern Colorado 7-13; Northern Arizona 5-16

What to Know

The Northern Colorado Bears won both of their matches against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks last season (74-71 and 82-60) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. The Bears and Northern Arizona will face off in a Big Sky battle at 3 p.m. ET at Findlay Toyota Center. Northern Colorado will be strutting in after a win while Northern Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Northern Colorado beat the Idaho Vandals 73-67 on Saturday.

Northern Arizona lost a heartbreaker to the Eastern Washington Eagles when they met last March, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. The Lumberjacks fell in a 79-76 heartbreaker.

The Bears are now 7-13 while Northern Arizona sits at 5-16. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Northern Colorado has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 357th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Northern Arizonas have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.40% from the floor on average, which is the 20th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona

Findlay Toyota Center -- Prescott Valley, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Northern Colorado have won eight out of their last 12 games against Northern Arizona.